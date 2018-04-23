Akseizer Design Group wins big with 12 ADDY® Awards

"For our branding team to be honored alongside some of the best in the business is not only a reflection of their efforts, but a larger reflection of the excellence for which ADG at-large is known," says Jeff Akseizer, founder and managing principal of ADG.

The 2018 D.C. ADDY® Awards received nearly 600 entries from 77 firms, agencies, and individuals in the metro area. Ultimately, 99 winners were recognized with 45 gold ADDY® Awards and 54 silver ADDY® Awards at the March 29th gala in Georgetown.

"Winning 12 ADDY® awards in one season is the result of laser-focused creativity within a highly-collaborative environment and motivates us to continue innovating for our clients," says Sarah Kate Snyder, ADG's Creative Director.

Winning projects included:

GOLD – Elysium Logan - Sales Brochure

GOLD – The Lauren Residences - Sales Book

GOLD – Ivory Dental Centre – Brand Identity Campaign

GOLD – Penn Eleven – Neighborhood Map Illustration

GOLD – Penn Eleven – "Hardware" Finishes Photography

SILVER – Elysium Logan - Sales Kit

SILVER – The Lauren Residences - Sales Kit

SILVER – Elysium Logan - Sales Campaign

SILVER – The Lauren Residences - Sales Campaign

SILVER – Penn Eleven - Groundbreaking Invitation

SILVER – Ivory Dental Centre - "Don't Forget to Floss" Sign

SILVER – Penn Eleven - Logo Design

ADG's 12 ADDY® Awards garnered them a top-three placement among this year's entrants, building on their history of four ADDY® Awards in 2017, including a Best of Collateral, and a gold ADDY® Award in 2016.

About Akseizer Design Group:

Founded in 2006, ADG is a collective of luxury lifestylists whose creativity encompasses every facet of structure, space, and brand. The dynamic team of interior designers, architects, and marketing experts develop a distinctive visual language that elevates each design into a truly memorable experience. Visit www.designadg.com to learn more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akseizer-design-group-wins-big-with-12-addy-awards-300634627.html

SOURCE Akseizer Design Group

Related Links

http://www.designadg.com

