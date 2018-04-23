Akseizer Design Group wins big with 12 ADDY® Awards

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, Akseizer Design Group (ADG) has been an interior design powerhouse on the East Coast, but recently their branding and marketing division took center stage, winning five gold awards and seven silver awards at the 2018 American Advertising Awards in Washington, D.C., cementing their status as a top-tier design firm in the region.
"For our branding team to be honored alongside some of the best in the business is not only a reflection of their efforts, but a larger reflection of the excellence for which ADG at-large is known," says Jeff Akseizer, founder and managing principal of ADG.
The 2018 D.C. ADDY® Awards received nearly 600 entries from 77 firms, agencies, and individuals in the metro area. Ultimately, 99 winners were recognized with 45 gold ADDY® Awards and 54 silver ADDY® Awards at the March 29th gala in Georgetown.
"Winning 12 ADDY® awards in one season is the result of laser-focused creativity within a highly-collaborative environment and motivates us to continue innovating for our clients," says Sarah Kate Snyder, ADG's Creative Director.
Winning projects included:
GOLD – Elysium Logan - Sales Brochure
GOLD – The Lauren Residences - Sales Book
GOLD – Ivory Dental Centre – Brand Identity Campaign
GOLD – Penn Eleven – Neighborhood Map Illustration
GOLD – Penn Eleven – "Hardware" Finishes Photography
SILVER – Elysium Logan - Sales Kit
SILVER – The Lauren Residences - Sales Kit
SILVER – Elysium Logan - Sales Campaign
SILVER – The Lauren Residences - Sales Campaign
SILVER – Penn Eleven - Groundbreaking Invitation
SILVER – Ivory Dental Centre - "Don't Forget to Floss" Sign
SILVER – Penn Eleven - Logo Design
ADG's 12 ADDY® Awards garnered them a top-three placement among this year's entrants, building on their history of four ADDY® Awards in 2017, including a Best of Collateral, and a gold ADDY® Award in 2016.
About Akseizer Design Group:
Founded in 2006, ADG is a collective of luxury lifestylists whose creativity encompasses every facet of structure, space, and brand. The dynamic team of interior designers, architects, and marketing experts develop a distinctive visual language that elevates each design into a truly memorable experience. Visit www.designadg.com to learn more.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akseizer-design-group-wins-big-with-12-addy-awards-300634627.html
SOURCE Akseizer Design Group
Share this article