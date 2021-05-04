Aktify Delivers 13,067 New Clients in 10 Months

LEHI, Utah, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktify today announced it has brought in more than 13,000 new clients for Progrexion, a credit repair services provider. Aktify accomplished this milestone in ten months, demonstrating the effectiveness of conversational AI in recovering cold sales leads.

"We're thrilled to be recovering sales for Progrexion," said Devan Baucom, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder of Aktify. "There are billions in lost revenue from old leads sitting in databases nationwide. Our AI improves the sales recovery process. It provides scheduling and nurturing solutions through to connected calls."

Aktify reactivates Progrexion's stalled leads over SMS. It leverages machine learning models and Natural Language Processing to create sales touchpoints. The conversational AI continually improves throughout Progrexion's campaign, as product managers and data scientists fine-tune the text responses over time.

"The response rates of most SMS SaaS platforms remain flat. Our clients enjoy a 300-400% improvement over the first 12 months," said Kreg Peeler, Founder and CEO of Aktify. "Aktify's machine learning improves results consistently. And our performance-based pricing model keeps us aligned with our clients' metrics. We're highly motivated to invest in tuning the machine learning models and data science of each messaging campaign."

The completion of this milestone comes during a period of rapid growth. Aktify is hiring various positions to develop its conversational AI platform further.

About Aktify

Aktify is a conversational AI company. Its robust data science and machine learning create millions of weekly SMS conversations, delivering a 10x ROI to clients. The company delights consumers with thoughtful conversations and well-curated gestures. Aktify's solutions are invisible, integrating with CRMs and marketing automation platforms. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California and Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2017, Aktify is privately funded. To learn more, visit aktify.com .

SOURCE Aktify

Related Links

https://www.aktify.com

