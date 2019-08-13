Akzeon Inc. Announces Completion Of GBDB Leadership Workshops

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akzeon Inc. today announced the successful completion of another of its ground-breaking GBDB Leadership Workshops. Delegates from around the world were hosted in the USA by Ray Immelman, author and consultant to the world's largest corporations, to explore the new leadership imperatives in the digital business world.

"Traditional hierarchal command-and-control leadership models no longer deliver results in a world where organizational charts and vertical lines of authority now debilitate company performance. The new world of social-media nurtured young workers with peer-to-peer driven values combined with data-dominant work requirements demand radically different corporate leadership capabilities," Ray Immelman asserted. "Our research into the changing leadership requirements brought interesting new dynamics to light. Traditional business school management education does not align with these."

The four-day, invitation-only program brings leaders interested in improving performance up to speed with new leadership competence such as building strong virtual teams, structuring business activity systems instead of traditional business processes, aligning data with decentralized decisions, driving motivation through influence rather than control, and using performance management measures that empower rather than regulate.

The reception had been overwhelmingly positive. "Akzeon's GBDB Leadership program brought amazing clarity to this new world and how I will succeed as a leader," said an international CEO, formerly with Berkshire Hathaway.

"The very intense and immersive training is not all attendees receive," Immelman continued. "Successful graduates are invited to join our secure, invitation-only global leadership social network where they can ask questions and learn from one another in a highly confidential and secure environment as they grow their capability."

