Alabama Based Rock Band Covers CCR Classic with a Women's Rights Slant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 1, 2019, Birmingham Alabama based rock music group Space of a Day released a new rendition of the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival song "Fortunate Son."

The band, led by vocalist and women's rights supporter Autumn Yatabe, felt that the message of the original song can be seen through the contemporary lens of women's equality issues with the refrain "It ain't me, I ain't no fortunate son," now symbolizing many of the challenges women face today.

New single from Birmingham, Alabama based rock band Space of a Day

Yatabe recruited her two sisters, Americana singer India Ramey , and Episcopal nun Sister Monica Clare to share verses with her on this updated version of the song, produced by Ben Trexel. They then reached out to other women to appear with them in the accompanying video.

The song is now available on all digital music platforms including Spotify , Apple , and Amazon . The band hopes that pro-women's groups as well as all individuals across the country will spread the song and its message to their friends and supporters.

