Alameda Health System Needs Immediate Assistance with Patient Identification

Staff at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus seeks the public's help.

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Health System needs help identifying a patient who arrived at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus on October 23, 2023, without identification. The patient is described as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 172 lbs., with partially shaved or balding gray hair, and brown eyes. He was found unresponsive under the Highway 24 overpass near the corner of 45th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland, CA. His first name may be Mike.

Alameda Health System needs help identifying this patient.

If you know a missing person who fits this description, please contact Alameda Health System immediately at 510-437-4755.

