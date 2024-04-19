Alameda Health System Needs Immediate Assistance with Patient Identification

Staff at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus seek the public's help.

OAKLAND, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Health System needs help identifying a patient who arrived at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus on March 15, 2024, without identification.

Alameda Health System needs help identifying this patient.

The patient is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 217 lbs., and approximately 60 years old. He was discovered near 49th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland, CA. The patient is stable but is unable to provide his identity or address. Hospital staff have been unable to verify his identity through canvassing, fingerprinting, and have exhausted all efforts with the help of a private investigator.

If you know a missing person who fits this description, please contact Alameda Health System immediately at (510) 437-4773.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

CONTACT: Eleanor Ajala

Manager, Media & Communications

[email protected]

(510) 421-9222

SOURCE Alameda Health System