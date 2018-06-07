Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Unveils New Theater in Woodbridge

"After the success and popularity of our Ashburn location, we are thrilled to continue our expansion into Woodbridge," said Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Franchise Partner Joseph Edwards. "We will be the first Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location to offer The Big Show, Alamo Drafthouse's newest cinematic innovation, which is being called a next-generation theater experience."

The new Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge location will feature:

Eight screens with more than 900 seats.

Full service in-theater dining and full bar option at your seat.

A ghost-fleet themed bar inside the lobby, an homage to the ship graveyard at Mallows Bay, which is home to the largest collection of sunken vessels in the Western Hemisphere.

100% reserved seating with 100% oversized recliners in every theater.

State-of-the-art, fully immersive sound systems and Barco 4K

laser projection in all auditoriums. The Big Show, Alamo Drafthouse's first premium large format auditorium, which includes a premium 66 foot curved screen, a Barco Flagship RGB 4K Laser Projector, and immersive, three-dimensional Dolby Atmos audio experience.

Laser Projector, and immersive, three-dimensional Dolby Atmos audio experience. Casual dining menu with a wide range of entrees and appetizers, made to order, most from scratch.

Extensive selection of draft beers - many from local and regional breweries, a complete wine list, and top shelf cocktails

The Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge location will also feature a dedicated Charity on Tap handle from which a portion of sales from craft beers poured from the tap will always be donated to local charities. For the first quarter after opening, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Woodbridge is partnering with The Fisher House at Fort Belvoir and Port City Brewing Co. For every pint of Port City Optimal® Wit that that is poured from the Woodbridge tap handle, Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge will donate $1.00 to The Fisher House at Fort Belvoir. Port City Brewing Co. will also donate $.50/pint for a total of $1.50 per pint going toward this organization.

"Woodbridge is a city that's rich with history, culture, and a large and dedicated military community. We're excited to be bringing the best cinematic experience in the world to the neighborhood," said owner, Anthony Coco. "We're also proud to serve the active and retired military community who we respect so much. We look forward to partnering with The Fisher House at Fort Belvoir and other charitable organizations who share our same mindset of supporting local worthwhile causes."

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge will deliver the best possible movie-going experience to its guests by offering first-run films, independent and re-release films and curated specialty programming while maintaining the company's strict "No Talking or Texting" policy during each film. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pre-show entertainment specifically tailored to the feature film in lieu of third-party advertising. Alamo Drafthouse is a family friendly experience that caters to adults, and guests 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

