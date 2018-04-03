Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results

SEATTLE, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK), the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc., Virgin America Inc., and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its first quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, April 23, 2018. A conference call is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time/11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors.
Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
