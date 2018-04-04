Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York's JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight

"We continue to add exciting new destinations from our key West Coast hubs and focus cities, providing our valued guests more nonstop options to meet their business and leisure needs," said John Kirby, Alaska's vice president of capacity planning. "Alaska offers the most coast-to-coast markets of any airline, and continues to expand our route network with over 40 new markets added since the acquisition of Virgin America."

Summary of new service:

Start Date City pair Departs Arrives Aircraft Frequency July 6 San Jose – JFK 7:05 a.m. 3:43 p.m. A320 Daily July 6 JFK – San Jose 4:45 p.m. 8:23 p.m. A320 Daily July 6 Seattle – JFK 7:05 a.m. 3:35 p.m. A320 Daily July 6 JFK – Seattle 6:55 p.m. 10:26 p.m. A320 Daily Flight times based on local time zones.

The new Alaska Lounge at JFK, located upstairs in Terminal 7, will open to the public in late April. It will offer a premium lounge experience featuring signature touches like a barista for custom crafted coffee drinks and a relaxing living room feel that embodies the airlines' cool, West Coast vibe. Additional enhancements to the Terminal 7 airport experience, funded by a $65 million investment from British Airways, are helping to modernize the terminal and enhance the food and retail concession experience while providing new seating areas near the gates for an improved customer experience.

Alaska gates and the Alaska Lounge are located in the same terminal as Global Partners British Airways and Icelandair, providing guests convenient access to a combined 10 daily flights to top global destinations across Europe. Alaska allows Mileage Plan members to travel and earn miles to more than 900 destinations around the globe through a unique network of international partners, with many flying out of JFK.

To purchase tickets, visit alaskaair.com to find great savings, or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

With the addition of this new and expanded JFK service, Alaska provides 36 daily flights to 20 destinations from San Jose and 290 daily flights to 90 destinations from Seattle.

Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-adds-new-nonstop-service-between-new-yorks-jfk-airport-and-san-jose-california-and-third-daily-seattle-flight-300624005.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

