Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners

The Do Good, Do Beautiful campaign launched through a series of videos that journeyed through the lives of five remarkable women. The women featured were dedicated and determined to empower those around them by creating positive change in the world. Each woman delves into her story, showcasing how she impacted the world around her and how her values help Alba Botanica® communicate the brand message in a unique, impactful way.

Being a brand that strives to support female leaders, Alba Botanica® brand implemented the Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program. The Grant Program was designed to empower two female-led non-profit organizations that embody the brand's long-standing mission to "Do Good" and support them with a donation to create, expand, or sustain a project in their non-profit organization. The inaugural panelists listed below reviewed over 250 heartfelt and powerful entries, which made their decision to award the grants even more challenging.

Panelists:

Hilarey Benda : An animal lover through and through, Hilarey easily has one of the best jobs in the world—Founder and President of Beople's Buddies, a non-profit with the mission to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned cats and dogs. Hilarey works tirelessly to ensure every animal receives all the love and snuggles it deserves.

An animal lover through and through, Hilarey easily has one of the best jobs in the world—Founder and President of Beople's Buddies, a non-profit with the mission to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned cats and dogs. Hilarey works tirelessly to ensure every animal receives all the love and snuggles it deserves. Lauren Galley : A modern-day superwoman and fearless female, Lauren eats, breathes and sleeps girl power. At just 22 years old, she's an award-winning mentor, author, and founder of Girls Above Society, a non-profit dedicated to empowering tween and teen girls to feel confident and positive as they face pressures from today's media-driven society.

A modern-day superwoman and fearless female, Lauren eats, breathes and sleeps girl power. At just 22 years old, she's an award-winning mentor, author, and founder of Girls Above Society, a non-profit dedicated to empowering tween and teen girls to feel confident and positive as they face pressures from today's media-driven society. Marguerite Nesteruk : Marguerite is a part-time urban farmer, school garden-to-table teacher, and botanist residing in Los Angeles . This former fashionista now spends her days with kindergarteners to 5th graders, teaching them hands-on lessons in their school's garden.

Marguerite is a part-time urban farmer, school garden-to-table teacher, and botanist residing in . This former fashionista now spends her days with kindergarteners to 5th graders, teaching them hands-on lessons in their school's garden. Ying Chu : Ying is the Executive Beauty Director at Glamour, where she oversees all aspects of the editorial process for the publication's beauty content. Ying also contributes her expertise to notable media outlets such as The New York Times , New York Magazine, The Today Show, and Good Morning America.

The award-winning female-led organizations were Emilee Spear of Rusty's Angels Sanctuary and Kat Welton of The Barn for Equine Learning, each beneficiaries of $15,000. Emilee and Kat can now create, expand, or sustain projects at their organizations with these grant funds. "I think the Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program is an excellent program to help girls find their voices at a very important time. Times are changing, and to have a grant program recognizing women for working hard and doing good will motivate so many more women to step out of their comfort zones and do something meaningful and impactful with their lives," said Emilee Spear of Rusty's Angels Sanctuary. "I want to thank Alba Botanica® and the Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program," said Kat Welton. The Barn for Equine Learning is honored to be a part of such an amazing group of women and thrilled to have been selected as a winner. The Barn had a great need, selecting a volunteer coordinator, and the brand's grant program filled this need. Alba Botanica® brand is supporting fearless females in the world and because of the brand's support our Barn will grow in a big way," said Kat Welton. Emilee and Kat are a true inspiration to women everywhere and Alba Botanica® brand hopes the grant program will help them continue following their dreams.

"Alba Botanica® brand DNA has always been rooted in this idea of doing beautiful – for the environment, for animals, and most importantly, by helping women Do Beautiful for themselves and each other," said Sarah Galusha, Senior Director of Marketing for the Alba Botanica® brand. "We're so inspired by women like Emilee and Kat who chose careers that have them doing beautiful every day. It makes us proud that we can contribute in our own small way to helping other women live their values by choosing products that are better for them and the world around them." Join us in celebrating these women as we watch the campaign launch in March 2018. To learn more about the Alba Botanica® brand, visit us at: www.AlbaBotanica.com and connect with us on social at:

@albabotanica

#albabotanica

ABOUT THE ALBA BOTANICA® BRAND : Alba Botanica® products contain 100% vegetarian ingredients and are made with vitamins, plant emollients and therapeutic botanicals for optimum beauty benefits. The Alba Botanica® brand range includes: Hawaiian skin care, hair care and spa treatments; Even Advanced™ skin care; ACNEdote™ acne skin care treatments; Very Emollient™ body lotions, bath and shower gels, cream shaves and foam shaves; Good & Clean™ facial cleansers; Fast Fix beauty treatments; a full range of suncare products and deodorant sticks.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Gluten Free Café™, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Walnut Acres Organic®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Better Bean™, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Yorkshire Provender™, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Clarks™, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Danival®, Happy®, Joya® Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com .

© 2018 Avalon Natural Products, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alba-botanica-do-good-do-beautiful-grant-program-announces-winners-300634602.html

SOURCE Alba Botanica

Related Links

http://www.AlbaBotanica.com

