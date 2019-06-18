Albertson & Davidson LLP Partners with Hawaii Tax Institute for 56th Annual Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawaii Tax Institute has partnered with Albertson & Davidson, LLP, to further awareness of the 56th annual wealth transfer industry conference held in Waikiki-Honolulu. The 2019 Hawaii Tax Institute will be held November 4 – 7 at the Sheraton Waikiki.

The Hawaii Tax Institute (HTI), provides an unmatched opportunity for professionals in the Wealth Transfer Industry to receive continuing education credits, network with peers, meet experts in their fields, and learn the latest in wealth transfer procedures and developments.

Hawaii Tax Institute

"We are excited to partner with an event that provides the entire industry with a valuable opportunity to meet and learn from people who are the best in the business," said Keith A. Davidson, managing partner of Albertson & Davidson, LLP.

"There's no better place to meet and get to know high-level professionals in the wealth transfer industry," said Stewart Albertson, founding partner of Albertson & Davidson, LLP.

Albertson explained that, although HTI is in its 56th year, many of his colleagues are not yet aware of the conference and the benefits of attending.

"Hawaii provides a relaxing environment to make new connections with people who you otherwise would never have the chance to meet."

Each year, HTI draws lawyers, accountants, financial planners, professional fiduciaries, and others who are involved in services related to the transfer of wealth to beneficiaries through estate planning or life insurance.

First-time attendees can learn more about the Hawaii Tax Institute and request a $500 discount on registration at Albertson & Davidson's Hawaii Tax Institute website.

About Albertson & Davidson, LLP

Founded in 2008, Albertson & Davidson, LLP , are California estate litigation attorneys for trust, will and probate matters. The firm believes in standing up and fighting for abused trust and will beneficiaries who are in danger of losing their rightful inheritances. Albertson & Davidson, LLP handles cases throughout California with offices in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego. To date, Albertson & Davidson, LLP has secured over $130 million in verdicts and settlements for its clients.

