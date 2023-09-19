Alesna Tax Law Resolves Tax Controversy Issues, Providing Relief for Individuals and Businesses

News provided by

Alesna Tax Law

19 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alesna Tax Law, a tax controversy law office located in Bakersfield, is proud to announce its exceptional solutions for resolving a wide range of IRS tax issues. From un-filed tax returns and unpaid tax debt to audits, tax liens and levies, it provides expert assistance to individuals and businesses in need of comprehensive tax relief.

"My top priority at Alesna Tax Law is to provide clients with the best possible outcome when it comes to their tax problems," says Jorge Alesna, Jr., a dual licensed attorney and enrolled agent. "With extensive experience and knowledge in tax law, I am able to effectively navigate complex tax issues and ensure my clients' interests are protected."

Jorge Alesna, Jr. is a highly skilled attorney who is admitted to practice in all California courts, the U.S. Tax Court, and before the IRS. With his immense expertise, he is well-equipped to guide clients through the intricacies of the tax system, helping them achieve the most favorable resolutions to their tax disputes.

In addition to resolving federal tax matters, Alesna Tax Law also assists clients with state tax issues, such as sales tax and payroll tax concerns. This comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive support for a wide range of tax-related problems, enhancing their peace of mind and allowing them to focus on their personal or business endeavors.

"I understand that tax matters can be incredibly stressful and overwhelming," adds Jorge Alesna, Jr. "That is why I make it my mission to provide personalized and effective guidance to every client I serve. I strive to not only achieve the best possible outcomes but also provide support and guidance throughout the entire process."

Alesna Tax Law prides itself on its commitment to delivering excellent client service. By offering flexible and customized solutions, it ensures that each client receives the attention and expertise they deserve.

For individuals and businesses seeking reliable and top-rated tax relief services in Bakersfield, California, Alesna Tax Law is the go-to solution. With a comprehensive knowledge of tax laws and extensive experience in dealing with the IRS and state tax agencies, Alesna Tax Law has established a reputation for delivering exceptional results.

About Alesna Tax Law:

Alesna Tax Law is a leading tax controversy law office based in Bakersfield, California. Led by Jorge Alesna, Jr., a dual licensed attorney and enrolled agent, he specializes in resolving a wide range of tax issues for individuals and businesses. With commitment to excellence and personalized service, Alesna Tax Law has become a trusted name in the industry.

For more information, please visit alesnataxlaw.com or contact:

Media Contact:
Jorge Alesna, Jr., Attorney-at-Law
Phone: 661-390-9155
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Alesna Tax Law

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.