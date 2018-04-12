Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced the expansion of Alexandria LaunchLabs®—its premier, full-service life science startup platform—into the thriving East Cambridge life science ecosystem. Alexandria LaunchLabs will open in the fall of 2018 in One Kendall Square, one of the most sought-after locations for life science companies in the United States. Building upon the success of Alexandria LaunchLabs' initial flagship site, which opened at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – New York City in June 2017, the company will now bring its validated Alexandria LaunchLabs platform to Cambridge to meet the cluster's critical demand for life science startup space.

Strategically located on the historic Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square campus, Alexandria LaunchLabs will provide member companies with more than 20,000 square feet of cost-effective and collaborative co-working space, including flexible shared or private office/laboratories, shared equipment and services, state-of-the-art conferencing amenities, top-notch mentorship and highly curated programming. It will also feature an on-site management team with a strong background in life science, laboratory operations, entrepreneurship, venture capital and investor relations to provide member companies with best-in-class resources to enhance their growth trajectories.

Qualified member companies will also have the opportunity to access seed capital and mentorship through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform, a novel funding model that brings together leaders from across the life science community to catalyze seed-stage investment in the most promising life science startups. The Alexandria Seed Capital Platform is led by Alexandria Venture Investments and supported by a preeminent Advisory Board of seasoned biopharma and venture capital executives from Accelerator Life Science Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer and Roche.

"Cambridge is one of the most innovative and diverse life science and technology ecosystems in the world, and we have spent two decades creating vibrant and collaborative communities on our campuses to drive the discovery and development of treatments and cures for patients," said Joel S. Marcus, chairman, chief executive officer and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Our proven track record of providing first-in-class office and laboratory space to emerging startups and venture-backed companies, as well as our deep expertise in providing funding and accelerating company growth, distinctly positions us to extend the Alexandria LaunchLabs platform into Cambridge."

Alexandria is the leading innovator of proprietary space offerings for life science companies at all stages of development. With early roots in the Cambridge market, Alexandria opened its first Science Hotel® in 2002 at 790 Memorial Drive in Cambridge, which consists of pre-built office/laboratory suites, with accompanying amenities, designed for maturing, venture-backed companies. One of the first Alexandria Science Hotel tenants, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a 3,000 RSF venture-backed tenant, went on to become a leading RNAi biopharmaceutical company and Cambridge icon, now the full-building tenant at Alexandria's 300 Third Street. Through the Science Hotel and other customized spaces within Alexandria's sprawling Cambridge footprint, the company has an unmatched ability to offer Alexandria LaunchLabs' member companies a scalable path to transition into expansion space that accommodates the growth and development of successful early-stage companies.

"From single-bench scientists to multinational pharmaceutical companies, Alexandria is committed to supporting life science companies at any stage in their discovery and translation of groundbreaking medical innovations," said Catherine Nuccio of the science and technology team at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "By bringing Alexandria LaunchLabs to One Kendall Square, Alexandria will provide local early-stage companies with the tremendous opportunity to work with our experienced team and world-class network while also remaining in close proximity to their university founders, advisory networks, financial backers and potential biopharma collaborators, which we believe will accelerate the pace of innovation."

Alexandria is currently accepting applications from pioneering life science startups at https://apply.alexandrialaunchlabs.com/. To foster a highly entrepreneurial and collaborative environment, each prospective Alexandria LaunchLabs member company will be evaluated based on the quality and differentiation of its technology, intellectual property, scientific and business strategy, financing plan and management team.

About Alexandria LaunchLabs®

Alexandria LaunchLabs is the premier, full-service startup platform designed to dramatically accelerate the growth of early-stage life science startups. With its flagship site at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – New York City and its Cambridge site at the Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square, Alexandria LaunchLabs provides move-in-ready office/laboratory space, first-class support resources, shared equipment and services, creative amenities and access to startup capital through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform—all of which are critical for driving the growth of seed- and early-stage companies across the country. The Alexandria LaunchLabs team is currently accepting applications for future members in New York City and Cambridge. For more information or to apply, please visit www.alexandrialaunchlabs.com.

Alexandria LaunchLabs Cambridge, One Kendall Square: Key Highlights

Alexandria LaunchLabs' first-in-class location positions startups within an outstanding ecosystem of leading universities and medical centers, top-tier talent, world-class biopharmaceutical companies and more.

Collaborative Urban Campus

Premier One Kendall Square campus in arguably the densest biotech square mile in the world



Home to more than 50 diverse life science and technology entities ranging from venture-backed companies to multinational pharmaceutical corporations



Scalable growth path with expansion space on campus and throughout Alexandria's local properties

local properties Flexible Shared Space Offerings

Cost-effective packages with fully permitted, plug-and-play shared laboratory space for as low as $1,995 per month

per month

Co-working space and comprehensive, move-in ready IT/AV infrastructure to allow entrepreneurs to begin work on day one

Dedicated Office & Laboratory Suites

Private team offices



Adaptable, private laboratory configurations to allow growing companies to expand into contiguous laboratory suites



Dedicated tissue culture suites

Shared Laboratory Equipment

State-of-the-art laboratory equipment



Comprehensive training and management supported by the Alexandria LaunchLabs team

Collision Spaces

Ample meeting space for both formal and informal team meetings



Indoor and outdoor meeting spaces for groups of up to 70 people



Collaborative lunch room and bar area for social gathering

Creative Campus Amenities

The Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square features eight restaurants, two fitness facilities and a nine-screen cinema, with ongoing campus enhancements

Supportive Funding

Access to capital and a preeminent Advisory Board through the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform and Alexandria Venture Investments

Access to the Alexandria Network

On-site management team to connect member companies with world-class resources



Strategic programming to foster entrepreneurship and networking with key stakeholders

About Alexandria Venture Investments

Alexandria Venture Investments, founded in 1996, is the strategic venture capital arm of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE). Alexandria Venture Investments focuses on novel, breakthrough discoveries in biopharma, diagnostics, research tools, agtech and technology. Based on its experience and in-depth understanding of the life science and technology industries, its long-term relationships with leading investors and its world-class scientific advisory network, Alexandria Venture Investments is uniquely positioned to fund seed-, early- and growth-stage companies.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 29.6 million SF as of December 31, 2017. The asset base in North America includes 22.0 million RSF of operating properties, including 1.7 million RSF of development and redevelopment of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 7.6 million SF of future development projects, including 1.6 million SF of near-term projects undergoing marketing for lease and pre-construction activities and 3.8 million SF of intermediate-term development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle Park. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide its innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic risk capital to transformative life science and technology companies through its venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

