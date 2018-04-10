Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Marc E. Binda as Treasurer

PASADENA, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has appointed Marc E. Binda, senior vice president of finance, to the additional role of treasurer, effective April 23, 2018. Replacing Dean A. Shigenaga as treasurer, Mr. Binda will assume expanded responsibilities related to the corporate treasury function, including liquidity, financial planning, credit enhancement and risk management related to financial activities. He will continue to report to Mr. Shigenaga, Alexandria's chief financial officer.

"We are pleased to recognize Marc's valuable contributions to our strong operational and financial performance with his appointment to treasurer," said Mr. Shigenaga. "He is a trusted member of the senior management team, and his diversified financial experience and deep knowledge of the REIT industry make him a tremendous asset to the company and our treasury strategies for managing risk and supporting our future growth."

Mr. Binda joined Alexandria in 2005 and has served in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility within the finance and accounting functions. He is a certified public accountant with over 19 years of accounting, finance and commercial real estate experience. In his current role, Mr. Binda's responsibilities include oversight of the company's financial projections, capital planning, debt financing and other capital market transactions, as well as involvement in numerous accounting and financial reporting matters. During his tenure at Alexandria, he has played a key role in Alexandria's disciplined allocation of capital and the prudent management of its balance sheet, which is in an excellent position of strength and flexibility. Additionally, Mr. Binda is involved with the company's rating agency relations and has been a key contributor to the significant enhancement in its credit profile, including S&P Global Ratings' most recent improvement of Alexandria's corporate credit rating to BBB with a positive outlook.

