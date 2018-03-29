"It is very pleasing to once again be able to announce a large offshore order for our Framo pumping systems," says Peter Leifland, President of the Marine Division. "Our pumping systems play a vital role in safe and reliable offshore operations. The order proves that we can meet the high demands from customers in this industry."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval established a sales company in South Korea in 1979 – and therefore next year, will celebrate 40 years in the country?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

Gabriella GrotteInvestor

Relations Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-74 82

Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-50-million-offshore-order,c2484276

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-50-million-offshore-order-300621546.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Related Links

http://www.alfalaval.com

