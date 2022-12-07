Algorand Foundation Unveils 2023 Plans at Decipher 22' Dubai

The annual Decipher gathering talking all things DeFi, Web3.0 and the future of Algorand saw over a dozen news announcements being made surrounding the adoption of the global Algorand ecosystem.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-day event saw 2,000 in-person attendees gather in the global crypto hub of Dubai, bringing together an all-inclusive community of builders, founders, investors and strategic stakeholders working towards deciphering the future on the Algorand blockchain. The successful conclusion of Decipher, as announced by the Algorand Foundation , featured a number of hands-on sessions, networking opportunities and conversations exploring new use cases across the Web3.0 and DeFi space including stablecoins, digital identities, the creator economy and more.