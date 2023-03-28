Alice Mushrooms is Traveling SoCal With The Mushroom Mobile

Cold Treats, Mushroom Love and a Mobile Lounge From the World's Favorite Functional Mushroom Chocolate Duo

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alice , America's most sought after mushroom chocolate, is hitting the streets of L.A. with The Mushroom Mobile, a vintage 1969 Chevy ice cream truck offering decadent treats with functional mushroom chocolates for focus and for calm. The Venice-born brand is on a mission to spread the joy of mushrooms in the most delightful ways possible and to educate people about fungi of all types—their mysteries, their benefits and their uses.

Visiting friends can select indulgent treats like Brainstorm -dipped bananas for improved focus, ice cream coated in Nightcap shavings for a calm and peaceful mind and other sweet surprises, free of charge. Both chocolates, as well as the brand's L.A.-made cozy-chic mushroom merch , will be available for purchase.

The Mushroom Mobile, wrapped in a cream-on-cream checkerboard print with mushroom iconography, will make stops from Downtown L.A. to Venice and the desert, popping up at luxury hotels, popular trailheads and the opening weekend of Coachella. The truck will be an immersive, welcoming centerpiece at each pop-up, and will expand to include a mobile lounge vibe with a checkerboard rug, mood lighting and seating for friends to gather. Alice founders Lindsay Goodstein and Charlotte Cruze will be on hand to solve all your mycological queries and educate about all kinds of mushrooms, as Brainstorm- and Nightcap-inspired mood playlists curated by Goodstein create a groove for guests to lounge by. Visitors can also pick up a custom guide exploring the language and mysteries of mushrooms.

Alice officially launched this past October. Their oft-sold-out chocolates combine the highest quality, organic fruiting-body mushrooms with fast acting nootropics and herbal supplements to create an indulgent daily routine that's good for you and only gets better with time. A portion of profits from Brainstorm, Nightcap and selected merch will go to The Hope Project , a non-profit that connects military spouses, female veterans and gold star wives with counseling, support and community around psychedelic healing journeys.

The Mushroom Mobile Tour Dates:

To stay up-to-date with where The Mushroom Mobile is headed next, follow along on Instagram.

