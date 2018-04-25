Alight Solutions partners with Personal Capital and AllianceBernstein to introduce WealthSpark™, the next innovation in retirement solutions for U.S. workers

"We believe WealthSpark will be a bridge to connect people's financial realities with their financial goals to truly help them thrive," explained Alison Borland, executive vice president of defined contribution solutions at Alight. "Most default investment options do not recognize and appreciate the complexities of people's individual financial situations or the competing priorities they face through the course of their lifetimes."

WealthSpark's investment recommendations are based on up to 18 individualized data points cultivated through Personal Capital's technology, including individual financial situations, investment accounts outside their retirement plan, their partner's financial situation and obligations like paying for a child's college or elder care. The platform also helps workers better understand and make decisions about their personal finances from everyday budgeting to managing life events like paying back student loans, saving to buy a home or planning for retirement. WealthSpark serves as the qualified default investment alternative (QDIA) in the employer-provided savings plan.

"Most Americans aren't actively participating in their retirement plans, they're simply existing in them. Partnering with Alight allows us to help consumers build for retirement with clarity and confidence," said Jay Shah, CEO of Personal Capital. "Personal Capital is proud to partner with Alight and AllianceBernstein to serve some of the largest employers in the country. WealthSpark aligns with our mission by making it easy for employees to implement a holistic financial plan, free from paying high fees that eat away at their nest egg."

"We have more than a decade of experience designing custom glide paths for many of the largest U.S. defined contribution plans, and are excited to partner with two leaders in their respective fields to deliver this innovative solution," said Jennifer DeLong, head of defined contribution at AB. "The solution combines asset allocation with technology to deliver a more personal participant experience. By better understanding a participant's individual circumstances, we can create a series of optimized glide paths to tailor outcomes to participants' unique financial objectives."

Alight's research shows that workers want more help from their employers on a broad variety of financial topics. Compared to employers, workers were twice as likely to say that employers should help with financial benefits beyond retirement and insurance. Access to broad financial wellbeing tools benefits workers—53 percent of those with such programs reported feeling in control of their financial future, 10 percentage points higher than workers who do not have access to the tools.

"We are thrilled to introduce WealthSpark, one of our first major new products since we became Alight," added Michael Sigmund, president Health & Wealth Solutions at Alight. "WealthSpark is an important part of our strategy to drive growth through innovation that helps make work and life easier for our clients and their people."

About Alight Solutions

As the leading provider of benefits administration and cloud-based HR and financial solutions, we enhance work and life through our service, technology and data. Our dedicated colleagues across 14 global centers deliver an unrivaled consumer experience for our clients and their people. We are Alight. Reimagining how people and organizations thrive.

About AllianceBernstein (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2018, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AB, AB Holding owned approximately 36.2% of AB and AXA, a worldwide leader in financial protection, owned an approximate 64.4% economic interest in AB.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital transforms financial lives through technology and people. Free online tools create total clarity with all your accounts in one place. Expert advisors provide unconflicted advice you can easily understand. The result is complete confidence in how you plan for and achieve your financial goals. For more information and to open an account, visit https://www.personalcapital.com/.

WealthSpark™ investment advisory services offered by Alight Financial Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor.

Personal Capital Advisors Corporation is a registered investment advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Any reference to the advisory services refers to Personal Capital Advisors Corporation. SEC Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This press release may certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not a guarantee of future return, nor is it necessarily indicative of future performance. Keep in mind investing involves risk. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time and you may gain or lose money.

