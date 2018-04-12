All Campus Recognized as #26 in Crain's Chicago Business "Best Places to Work" Ranking

"We recognize that our employees are at the heart of our continued success and are committed to their wellbeing," said Heather Shulick, executive vice president of human resources. All Campus recently initiated a thorough review of its benefits package to ensure it aligns with the expectations of today's workforce. The company expanded work-life benefits including paid family leave, flextime, telecommuting, paid time off for volunteering, and reimbursements for professional development.

As an OPM, All Campus provides integrated marketing, enrollment and other services to help traditional universities successfully manage and grow their online degree, certificate and continuing education programs. In the past 12 months, All Campus welcomed seven universities as new partners and added more than 25 online programs to its roster. To accommodate this growth, the company expects to increase its employee count in 2018 by 30 percent.

"A large portion of the satisfaction so many of us feel here can be attributed to our clients," said All Campus CEO Joe Diamond. He added, "We have the privilege to work for some of the leading universities in the world. Our clients are passionate about their work, which enriches the lives of students everywhere. That spirit inspires our team and makes the work we do so gratifying. In turn, we make a conscious effort to focus on our own employees' satisfaction, because we know that if they love what they do, their work quality will be even higher and our clients will be happier. It's a virtuous cycle."

Besides offering comprehensive insurance, retirement benefits and work-life balance, All Campus fosters a fun work environment with a family feel. "When you add it all up, All Campus promotes a culture of trust and respect. It makes for a friendly, supportive company that we're all proud to work for," said Shulick.

About All Campus

All Campus creates value for leading universities by expanding their reach and cultivating relationships with students who seek to advance their lives through education. All Campus is dedicated to providing an outstanding experience for students and university clients through collaborative partnerships and innovative industry-leading technology and services. We offer comprehensive, customized online program management (OPM) services including integrated marketing, curriculum development, enrollment, recruitment and retention — all with our partner's unique identity and brand top of mind. Our expertise and upfront marketing investment enable our partners to connect their academic program with qualified students, increase enrollment and maximize market share. Visit the All Campus website.

