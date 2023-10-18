All My Sons Moving and Storage Appoints Katharine Voyles Mobley as Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All My Sons Moving and Storage (AMS), the nation's largest privately held moving and storage company, today announced the appointment of Katharine Mobley as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. With more than 25 years of experience in strategic marketing and global leadership roles, Mobley joins All My Sons executive team and will be accountable for driving customer acquisition, revenue growth and brand expansion.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Katharine to AMS and have her join our leadership team as CMO," said Robert Peterson, Chief Executive Officer, All My Sons. "As a passionate leader with a proven track record of exponential growth in marketing, strategy and brand transformations, Katharine is sure to take our brand to new heights. Her wealth of experience as a visionary leader makes her a valuable addition to the All My Sons team."

Previously, Ms. Mobley led global marketing at First Advantage. Prior to her role at First Advantage, Mobley served as a chief marketing officer at several hyper-growth companies and managed a range of household brands at agencies such as Millard Brown, Allison Worldwide (formerly Allison+Partners), and BBDO.

Mobley joins All My Sons with over 25 years of marketing experience in both B2B and B2C sectors. Her expertise includes digital marketing, customer relationship management, market research, and omni channel marketing. As All My Son's CMO, Mobley will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's marketing strategies, brand positioning, user acquisition and customer engagement initiatives. She will play a pivotal role in shaping the brand's direction and growth strategy as AMS' positions itself for future growth.

She expressed her enthusiasm for joining the company, saying, "I'm thrilled to join All My Sons at this pivotal moment of growth and expansion, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to create meaningful connections with our employees, partners and customers."

Mobley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business.

About All My Sons Moving and Storage:

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation's largest company operated moving and storage company with 94 locations in 80 cities, spanning 34 states, with a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.

