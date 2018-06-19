Alliance Opens Second Distribution Facility in Dallas, Texas

WAYNE, N.J., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Communications, a value-added distributor of wireless technology, today announced expansion of our presence in the Southwestern United States with a second warehouse in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas location services wireless contractors, carriers, integrators and ISPs in Texas and the midwestern and southern United States. Products stocked include all the necessary site hardware including tower steel, cable, connectors, components and every-day consumables necessary to build and maintain wireless networks as well as Distributed Antenna Systems and components and broadband wireless radios and accessories. In addition to product, Alliance provides services such as site kitting, vendor-managed Inventory and more from this location.

"This additional warehouse in Dallas has been opened to accommodate the growth in our business in the southwestern USA and to accommodate warehousing of additional product, in particular products for distributed antenna systems." said Ron Moss, President of Alliance Communications.

Our receiving address for shipments to Dallas will continue to be 2306 Sherwin Street, Garland, Texas 75041. The direct phone number is toll free (888) 821-4797, or e-mail: sales@alliancecomm.com.

About Alliance Communications

Alliance is a leading full-service, value-added distributor of products, including cabling, assemblies, antennas, and related active and passive connectivity components to support wireless, broadband, broadcast and wireline networks. It partners with industry-leading vendors to deliver complete wireless solutions for a number of industry sectors, including education, government, healthcare, transportation and utilities. It designs wireless networks and supplies its customers with everything they need to address key infrastructure challenges. Alliance is celebrating 25th years in business in 2018. For more information, visit www.alliancecomm.com

