AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein L.P.

16:06 ET

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:



FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT
DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

05/03/2018

05/04/2018

05/18/2018

$0.0699 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

05/03/2018

05/04/2018

05/18/2018

$0.04581 per share of investment income








Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)

05/03/2018

05/04/2018

05/18/2018

$0.04208 per share of investment income


















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.



 

