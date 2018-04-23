NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
|
05/03/2018
|
05/04/2018
|
05/18/2018
|
$0.0699 per share of investment income
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
|
05/03/2018
|
05/04/2018
|
05/18/2018
|
$0.04581 per share of investment income
|
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)
|
05/03/2018
|
05/04/2018
|
05/18/2018
|
$0.04208 per share of investment income
|
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-300634747.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein L.P.
