AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35 2.53% 2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29 2.26% 3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 2.15% 4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power PWR Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30 1.72% 5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46 1.68% 6) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39 1.48% 7) City of New York NY Series 2012I 5.00%, 8/01/28 1.47% 8) City of Orlando FL Series 2014A 5.00%, 11/01/44 (Prerefunded/ETM) 1.35% 9) Chicago O'Hare International Airport Series 2016B 5.00%, 1/01/41 1.34% 10) Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Series 2014-186 5.00%, 10/15/44 1.33%





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Airport

9.95% Health Care - Not-for-Profit

9.77% Toll Roads/Transit

9.09% Electric Utility

5.10% Higher Education - Public

4.00% Revenue - Miscellaneous

3.87% Water & Sewer

3.66% Port

1.51% Higher Education - Private

1.31% Prepay Energy

0.70% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.56% Senior Living

0.31% SUBTOTAL

49.83% Tax Supported



Special Tax

18.11% State G.O.

8.05% Local G.O.

6.84% Tax-Supported State Lease

3.08% Tax-Supported Local Lease

1.16% SUBTOTAL

37.24% Prerefunded/ETM

11.51% Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.80% SUBTOTAL

0.80% Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies

0.35% SUBTOTAL

0.35% Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family

0.27% SUBTOTAL

0.27% Total

100.00%





State Breakdown

Portfolio % New York

15.87% California

13.83% Texas

8.59% Illinois

8.07% Pennsylvania

7.18% Connecticut

6.99% Florida

6.03% New Jersey

5.60% Michigan

5.43% Massachusetts

2.57% Alabama

2.36% South Carolina

1.88% Hawaii

1.78% Washington

1.59% Kentucky

1.42% North Carolina

1.28% Tennessee

1.21% Colorado

1.14% Maryland

1.08% District of Columbia

1.02% Oregon

0.83% Georgia

0.80% Utah

0.75% Arizona

0.70% Minnesota

0.46% Arkansas

0.33% Ohio

0.30% Oklahoma

0.27% Indiana

0.20% Wisconsin

0.09% Other

0.35% Total Investments

100.00%





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

7.81% AA

39.83% A

27.18% BBB

11.88% BB

0.36% B

0.27% D

0.00% Not Rated

0.81% Pre-refunded Bonds

11.51% Short-Term Investments

0.35% Total Investments

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

0.35% 1 to 5 years

1.08% 5 to 10 years

8.63% 10 to 20 years

65.12% 20 to 30 years

24.25% More Than 30 years

0.52% Other

0.05% Total Investments

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

9.79% Average Coupon:

5.16% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

0.00% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

14.44% Tender Option Bonds:

4.11% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 22.12% Total Fund Leverage:

40.67%* Average Effective Maturity:

5.93 Years Effective Duration:

5.17 Years Total Net Assets:

$505.30 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$14.37 Number of Holdings:

171 Portfolio Turnover:

11%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.44% in issued and outstanding APS,22.12% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** Includes $92,125,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $141,100,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

