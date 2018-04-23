AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.(NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31, 2018.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.






Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.53%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.26%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority  (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32

2.15%

4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power PWR    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.72%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.68%

6) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.48%

7) City of New York NY    Series 2012I  5.00%, 8/01/28

1.47%

8) City of Orlando FL    Series 2014A  5.00%, 11/01/44 (Prerefunded/ETM)

1.35%

9) Chicago O'Hare International Airport    Series 2016B  5.00%, 1/01/41

1.34%

10) Port Authority of New York & New Jersey    Series 2014-186  5.00%, 10/15/44

1.33%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Airport

9.95%

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

9.77%

Toll Roads/Transit

9.09%

Electric Utility

5.10%

Higher Education - Public

4.00%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

3.87%

Water & Sewer

3.66%

Port

1.51%

Higher Education - Private

1.31%

Prepay Energy

0.70%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.56%

Senior Living

0.31%

SUBTOTAL

49.83%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

18.11%

State G.O.

8.05%

Local G.O.

6.84%

Tax-Supported State Lease

3.08%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

1.16%

SUBTOTAL

37.24%

Prerefunded/ETM

11.51%

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.80%

SUBTOTAL

0.80%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.35%

SUBTOTAL

0.35%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.27%

SUBTOTAL

0.27%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

15.87%

California

13.83%

Texas

8.59%

Illinois

8.07%

Pennsylvania

7.18%

Connecticut

6.99%

Florida

6.03%

New Jersey

5.60%

Michigan

5.43%

Massachusetts

2.57%

Alabama

2.36%

South Carolina

1.88%

Hawaii

1.78%

Washington

1.59%

Kentucky

1.42%

North Carolina

1.28%

Tennessee

1.21%

Colorado

1.14%

Maryland

1.08%

District of Columbia

1.02%

Oregon

0.83%

Georgia

0.80%

Utah

0.75%

Arizona

0.70%

Minnesota

0.46%

Arkansas

0.33%

Ohio

0.30%

Oklahoma

0.27%

Indiana

0.20%

Wisconsin

0.09%

Other

0.35%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

7.81%

AA

39.83%

A

27.18%

BBB

11.88%

BB

0.36%

B

0.27%

D

0.00%

Not Rated

0.81%

Pre-refunded Bonds

11.51%

Short-Term Investments

0.35%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.35%

1 to 5 years

1.08%

5 to 10 years

8.63%

10 to 20 years

65.12%

20 to 30 years

24.25%

More Than 30 years

0.52%

Other

0.05%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

9.79%

Average Coupon:

5.16%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

14.44%

Tender Option Bonds:

4.11%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

22.12%

Total Fund Leverage:

40.67%*

Average Effective Maturity:

5.93  Years

Effective Duration:

5.17  Years

Total Net Assets:

$505.30 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$14.37

Number of Holdings:

171

Portfolio Turnover:

11%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.44% in issued and outstanding APS,22.12% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** Includes $92,125,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $141,100,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

