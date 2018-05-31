Allied Specialty Celebrates 35 Years of Insuring the U.S. Outdoor Entertainment Industry

According to Mary Chris Smith, Chairman and President of Allied Specialty Insurance, Inc., "Allied was created and continues to be operated by 'children of the carnival industry.' We all grew up in this industry. Having lived it, we have a genuine appreciation of it and a deep-rooted understanding of the risks that entertainment operators face every day. Our personal involvement, industry knowledge and lifetime business relationships are all major contributors to our success now, and to come."

Founded by Paul 'Duke' Smith and his son, David Smith, in 1983, Allied brings a unique background and intimate experience in the carnival industry to help current operators address their risk management and insurance needs. Allied provides a full suite of insurance products to clients in the amusement and entertainment industry. The company was purchased in 2016 by XL Group Ltd.

"Through these deep seeded industry roots, the Allied family knows, loves and is committed to the amusement and entertainment industry. This is what makes Allied unique and it should never change," added Ms. Smith. "Of course, we have seen other changes in the industry over the last three decades. Now, as part of the XL Group of companies, we can tap into a more diverse portfolio of underwriting talent, insurance products and resources that will benefit our clients as their operations change and adapt to new technologies and new or emerging business risks."

About Allied

Allied is the leading provider of property and casualty insurance coverage for the amusement and entertainment industry. Allied's 3,000 clients include carnivals, concessionaires, amusement parks, waterparks, fairs and festivals, firework events and family entertainment centers.

About XL Group Ltd

XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL), through its subsidiaries and under the XL Catlin brand, is a global insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit www.xlcatlin.com.

