LUND, Sweden, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based pharmaceuticals for tumor-directed immunotherapy, announced today that the Annual Report 2017 is available at the company website www.alligatorbioscience.com.
This information is such information as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:31 a.m. CET on 22 March 2018.
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander,
Director Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +46-46-286-44-95
E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-s-annual-report-2017-published,c2477392
The following files are available for download:
|
Alligator Bioscience AB Annual Report 2017
|
http://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/i/alligator-ettan-en,c2370950
|
Alligator ettan EN
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligator-biosciences-annual-report-2017-published-300618064.html
SOURCE Alligator Bioscience
Share this article