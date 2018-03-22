Alligator Bioscience's Annual Report 2017 Published

This information is such information as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:31 a.m. CET on 22 March 2018.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander,

Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +46-46-286-44-95

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com.

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/2477392/809337.pdf Alligator Bioscience AB Annual Report 2017 http://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/i/alligator-ettan-en,c2370950 Alligator ettan EN

