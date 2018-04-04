AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft

ProChondrix CR is designed to match biomechanical and biochemical properties of normal hyaline cartilage, restore a smooth articular cartilage surface, help relieve patient symptoms, and improve function. AlloSource launched ProChondrix in 2016 and developed a cryopreserved version to provide a longer shelf-life, while maintaining the high cellular viability of the product1.

"ProChondrix CR demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our surgeon customers," said Kerr Holbrook, AlloSource Chief Commercial Officer. "This cryopreserved allograft provides opportunities for more surgeons to use ProChondrix CR to help restore patient health. We are proud to work with Stryker on the distribution of this product and look forward to more opportunities to serve surgeons and their patients."

Stryker will distribute ProChondrix CR across multiple treatment areas to help expand access for patients.

About AlloSource

AlloSource is dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue through pioneering research in regenerative therapies. The organization offers life-saving and life-enhancing solutions in orthopedic, spine, burn and wound procedures to help restore patient health and mobility. As a world leader in cell-based products, fresh cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

1Data on file at AlloSource

