AllThingsCrypto Releases Review of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

While AllThingsCrypto's exchange review is not the first, it is certainly more extensive that others, covering over 50 exchanges which accept 24 different fiat currencies. AllThingsCrypto's review also includes trading platforms which do not offer currency exchange programs. This will provide viewers around the world with a quick and simple resource for finding an exchange that will best serve them. This review rates exchange services based on the following parameters: fees, security, ease of use, and how many cryptocurrencies are available for trade.

"While the interest in cryptocurrency investing is constantly growing, information available to the interested parties is severely lacking. Our social community has inundated us with questions regarding [cryptocurrency] exchanges. We decided to build a review service that rates the exchanges in order to simplify their research process. By visiting our page, viewers will come away with an understanding about which exchange is the best fit for them" said Darren Faber, a representative of AllThingsCrypto.

The AllThingsCrypto cryptocurrency review list is not a comprehensive list but an ongoing project. The list can be viewed here: https://allthingscrypto.tech/cryptocurrency-reviews/

About AllThingsCrypto

AllThingsCrypto is a helpful resource for all prospective and current crypto-investors. The website caters to beginners and intermediates by providing educational guides and an extensive blockchain glossary. AllThingsCrypto also caters to blockchain experts by publishing in-depth reviews of altcoins, impactful news, and insightful reviews of cryptocurrencies and exchanges.

As decentralized, digital technology becomes more mainstream, it is essential that people everywhere educate themselves about not only cryptocurrencies, but the crypto-market in general. AllThingsCrypto's mission is to provide the information, education, and new updates to its followers in a simple and efficient manner.

For more information, please contact editor@allthingscrypto.tech or visit https://allthingscrypto.tech

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allthingscrypto-releases-review-of-cryptocurrency-exchanges-300625216.html

SOURCE AllThingsCrypto

Related Links

https://allthingscrypto.tech

