AllThingsCrypto Welcomes Everyone to Take Part in Airdrop

AllThingsCrypto's airdrop includes more than 70 airdrop tokens. This will not only provide website visitors with a way to earn free tokens but will also allow them to learn about the current and upcoming ICOs. For crypto companies that are planning to launch an ICO, this will provide a wider exposure to connect with AllThingsCrypto's international followers. These companies can also pay a fee to feature their token airdrop as well as list their ICO.

"AllThingsCrypto.tech was built with the intention of educating the general public about the blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and the various related topics. By adding in an airdrop to our page we are increasing the value we bring to our viewers. Not only will they be able to earn free tokens but they will also be able to learn more about ICOs. Our hope is that viewers will learn more about the technological advancements crypto companies are launching and hopefully invest in the ones that they believe in," said Michael Templeman, the founder of AllThingsCrypto.

The AllThingsCrypto cryptocurrency airdrop list is not a comprehensive list but an ongoing project. The airdrop can be viewed here: https://allthingscrypto.tech/cryptocurrency-airdrops/

