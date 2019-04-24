AlphaClone Wins Significant Sub-Advisory Investment Mandate

SAN FRANSISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaClone Inc., a leader in building index-based alpha-seeking investment strategies, announced today that it has won a significant sub-advisory investment mandate from an established Dallas-based wealth management firm with over $4 billion in assets under management. The ten-year, non-exclusive, licensing and sub-advisory agreement will allow the wealth management firm to access AlphaClone's family of alpha-seeking index strategies at a fraction of their existing third-party active manager cost.

"We are thrilled to be working with such an established wealth management firm," said Maz Jadallah, AlphaClone Chief Executive Officer. "As wealth firms continue to enhance the services they offer their clients and at an increasingly lower client fee, we believe our low-cost indexing approach has the ability to dramatically improve the economics of firms seeking to access managers with high alpha potential. Winning this mandate is a terrific validation of our ability to extend our strategies to support world-class wealth management teams."

The index strategies developed by AlphaClone all employ AlphaClone's unique and proprietary Clone Score methodology, which assigns a "moneyball-like" batting average to each hedge fund or institutional investor based on analyzing their regulatory holdings disclosures, Form 13F-HR. AlphaClone's family of indexes include:

AlphaClone Hedge Fund Masters Index - an index of US-exchange traded equities favored by the ten hedge funds and institutional investors with the highest Clone Score.

AlphaClone International Index - an index of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) favored by hedge funds and institutional investors with the highest Clone Scores.

AlphaClone Small Cap Index - an index of US-exchange traded small capitalization equities favored by hedge funds and institutional investors with the highest Clone Scores.

AlphaClone Value Manager Index - an index of US-exchange traded equities favored by hedge funds and institutional investors with the highest Clone Scores that pursue a value investment approach.

AlphaClone Activist Manager Index - an index of US-exchange traded equities favored by hedge funds and institutional investors with the highest Clone Scores that pursue an activist investment approach.

Independent wealth management firms who want to learn more about AlphaClone and their low-cost index offering can contact Maz Jadallah, AlphaClone CEO at (415) 967-2532 or via email 213264@email4pr.com

About AlphaClone

AlphaClone, Inc., is a San-Francisco based registered investment advisor and equity research firm that is a leader in building index-based alpha-seeking investment strategies. AlphaClone's investment products and solutions are derived from institutional investor public disclosures and give investors direct access to the investment ideas of a select group of skilled hedge funds. The firm's proven, intelligent, risk managed, portfolio construction approach seeks to provide liquid, transparent, low-fee strategies that can give investors exposure to the alpha potential inherent in hedge fund investments. AlphaClone's investment research and strategies are available to investors through managed accounts and exchange-traded funds.

