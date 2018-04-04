ALS Association Ups Carmen's Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target

"We are so grateful and humbled at the outpouring of support for Carmen and her dream," said April Schentrup, Carmen's mother. "We have always believed that Carmen would change the world and we're touched that her story is resonating with so many people."

The ALS Association said the initial goal of $56,288.40 was surpassed on Monday, just five days after the fund was launched. The Association is doubling the goal of the Carmen Schentrup ALS Research Fund to $112,576.80.

"Carmen's story has really made an impact on many within our community," said Calaneet Balas, president and CEO of The ALS Association. "The support for her fund and her family has been incredible. We've seen many people match her original donation, which is amazing."

Contributions to Carmen's fund at The ALS Association directly support ALS research. Donations can be made here.

About ALS

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. For unknown reasons, veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS as the general population.

About The ALS Association

The ALS Association is the only national non-profit organization fighting Lou Gehrig's Disease on every front. By leading the way in global research, providing assistance for people with ALS through a nationwide network of chapters, coordinating multidisciplinary care through certified clinical care centers, and fostering government partnerships, The ALS Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at www.alsa.org.

