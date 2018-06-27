Altamont Capital Partners Hires Jennifer Mello as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Prior to joining ACP, Jennifer was a Managing Director in TPG's legal team based in San Francisco, where she provided legal support for TPG's transactions, fundraising and business development activities. She previously served as the general counsel of TPG's dedicated credit and special situations platform. Jennifer began her career as an attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP in New York. Jennifer received her J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law and her B.S. from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with over $2 billion of capital under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries including consumer/retail, financial services, government services, industrials and healthcare, and have made numerous investments in the franchise operations and multi-unit retail sectors.

