Alternet Systems Announces ReVolt Electric Motorbikes to Produce Lithium Battery Powered Motorcycles for US and International Market

The pilot ReVolt Classic Electric Motorbike with Sidecar is under construction now and expected to be complete early this summer for evaluation and testing. The company plans to have a limited production final product ready for the holiday season. The pilot ReVolt Classic Electric Motorbike will be on display at various trade shows leading up to the holiday season.

This classic motorcycle design has been seen in countless movies to include The Great Escape staring Steve McQueen, an avid motorcycle enthusiast and racer. The movie includes a famous motorcycle chase where Steve McQueen rides a German Military motorcycle pursued by German soldiers riding the same.

Long-Term Plan to Deliver Electric Motorbikes to Developing Economic Markets

The long-term object of ReVolt Electric Motorbikes is to become a leader in the production of electric motorbikes as daily drivers in the developing economic regions of the world were motorcycles, scooters and mopeds are the primary mode of transportation. The current global market for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds is approximately 130 million units per year resulting in $120 billion in annual sales. As per capita income in developing economic regions continues to improve, motorcycle, scooter and moped sales are correspondingly expected to grow. Global automobile sales in 2018 is expected to reach just 80 million units.

ReVolt Electric Motorbikes strategic plan is to 1.) establish a manufacturing capacity and to 2.) refine the Alternet Lithium Battery Technology through the production and sales of a fun, useful and affordable electric motorbikes based on classic motorcycle designs for the U.S. consumer market. With a manufacturing capacity established and a lithium battery technology on the market, ReVolt Electric Motorbikes plans to begin delivering a line of daily driver electric motorbikes to developing economic regions.

