Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of AI and Machine Learning

The exclusive executive forum will discuss balancing traditional needs and responding to new analytic opportunities, rethinking how AI and ML can impact analytic teams, creating a solid analytic foundation to carry analytic agendas to success, and the tools, methodologies and infrastructures that are key to the maturation of an analytic program. The intimate format will inspire targeted conversations aimed at uniting analytic executives within the region to address shared challenges and exchange insight across industries.

WHEN: Thurs., April 19, 2018 from 1-5 p.m. ET

WHERE: Andaz Wall Street – 75 Wall St., New York, NY 10005

WHY: With so much focus on AI- and ML-led analytics, leaders need to build and scale for the analytic future

SPEAKERS:

Tom Davenport : best-selling analytics author, co-founder and advisor, International Institute of Analytics

best-selling analytics author, co-founder and advisor, International Institute of Analytics Dr. Harsh W. Sharma : managing director, Data Business Group, North America , Accenture

: managing director, Data Business Group, , Accenture Heather Harris : solutions architect and data scientist, Alaska Airlines

: solutions architect and data scientist, Alaska Airlines Olivia Duane Adams : chief customer officer, Alteryx

: chief customer officer, Alteryx Ashley Kramer : vice president, product management, Alteryx

