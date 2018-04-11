Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of AI and Machine Learning

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced the Data and Analytics Executive Summit – NYC, an event themed "Build for the Future of AI and ML." Tom Davenport, author of best-selling books, Competing on Analytics and Keeping up with the Quants, will keynote the event and join a panel of analytic experts from Accenture, Alaska Airlines and Alteryx to discuss how machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) will impact analytic teams and to dispel myths, cutting to the heart of the issue—how can leaders successfully adopt and integrate AI and machine learning at scale into their analytic initiatives.
The exclusive executive forum will discuss balancing traditional needs and responding to new analytic opportunities, rethinking how AI and ML can impact analytic teams, creating a solid analytic foundation to carry analytic agendas to success, and the tools, methodologies and infrastructures that are key to the maturation of an analytic program. The intimate format will inspire targeted conversations aimed at uniting analytic executives within the region to address shared challenges and exchange insight across industries.
WHEN: Thurs., April 19, 2018 from 1-5 p.m. ET
WHERE: Andaz Wall Street – 75 Wall St., New York, NY 10005
WHY: With so much focus on AI- and ML-led analytics, leaders need to build and scale for the analytic future
SPEAKERS:
- Tom Davenport: best-selling analytics author, co-founder and advisor, International Institute of Analytics
- Dr. Harsh W. Sharma: managing director, Data Business Group, North America, Accenture
- Heather Harris: solutions architect and data scientist, Alaska Airlines
- Olivia Duane Adams: chief customer officer, Alteryx
- Ashley Kramer: vice president, product management, Alteryx
