Altvia VP of Customer Success to Join Panel Discussion on Using Technology to Improve Investor Relations

As a customer success leader and advocate of relationship building at Altvia, Montera will share her insights as part of the panel discussion "Leveraging Technology in Your IR (Investor Relations) Function" at the 2018 Investor Relations & Communications Forum hosted by Private Equity International (PEI).

"To survive—and thrive—in the digital era, our industry must embrace technology and its ability to help us provide an exceptional customer experience," explains Montera. "I look forward to discussing how the latest technology advancements can help firms offer greater value to customers."

Now in its 13th year, the forum will be held on June 12 and 13, 2018 at the Convene Conference Center, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017.

Kaylee McCall Correa, Director of Investor Relations and Business Development, Elion Partners, and Andrew Tirbeni, Vice President, TPG Capital, will join Montera as panelists on the first day of the conference.

The panel will cover the following topics:

Establishing best practices for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, Due Diligence Questionnaires (DDQs) and Request for Proposals (RFPs), Operational Due Diligence (ODDs), marketing materials, and data rooms

Managing data, including data visualizations and connectivity

Fine-tuning databases, outreach frequency, and analytics

Protecting investor data with the right IT security

Leveraging technology to improve the fundraising process

Using software to streamline portfolio company reporting

Sponsored by Altvia, the conference is the premier event for anyone responsible for the vital functions of Investor Relations, fundraising, and communications with Limited Partners, prospective investors, media, and other key stakeholders. More than 175 attendees are expected to attend.

About Altvia

Altvia translates data into intelligence for Alternative Asset Fund Managers, Institutional Investors, and Impact Investors. As the premier provider of flexible, web-based software solutions in private equity, Altvia combines technology with proven processes to fundamentally improve the communication and relationship between GPs, LPs, and Portfolio Companies. Founded in 2006, Altvia has grown to serve customers on six continents, and continues to expand its operations across the globe. To learn more, visit altvia.com.

