Alumina Trihydrate Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The alumina trihydrate (ATH) market is projected to grow from USD 1.51 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.99 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Alumina trihydrate is widely used as a flame retardant and a smoke suppressant. In addition, it is also used as a raw material to manufacture calcined alumina, Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC), aluminum sulfate, sodium aluminate, aluminum nitrate, and alumina.

Based on application, the alumina trihydrate market has been segmented into flame retardant, filler, antacid, and others. The flame retardant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for flame retardant for fire safety in various applications such as wires & cables, and plastics product, among others. Alumina trihydrate is used as a filler in polyester resins, epoxy coatings, and urethane used in plastics, among others, owing to its high thermal conductivity and excellent fire retardant properties. Alumina trihydrate has smoke suppressant properties, thereby enabling smoke reduction on burning.

Based on end-use industry, the alumina trihydrate market has been segmented into plastics, building & construction, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, glass, rubber, and others. The plastics segment is estimated to account for a major share of the overall alumina trihydrate market in 2018. Urbanization and the need for fire safety are factors leading to the increased demand for plastics. The consumption of alumina trihydrate as a flame retardant is high in the building & construction sector.



The growing building safety awareness among masses has led to the development of energy-efficient buildings. As such, conventional plastics in these buildings are continuously replaced with flame retardant plastics. Alumina trihydrate is used in the building & construction industry in adhesives, wires & cables, sealants, caulks, roofs, counters, and solid surfaces, among others.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for alumina trihydrate during the forecast period. Countries in Asia Pacific have huge prospects for the alumina trihydrate market due to the growing application of flame retardant in various end-use industries such as plastics & building & construction.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By Application

3.2 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By End-Use Industry and Region

3.3 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By Region



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Alumina Trihydrate Market

4.2 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By Application and End-Use Industry

4.4 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By Country

4.5 Alumina Trihydrate Market: Emerging & Developed Economies



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Flame Retardants Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Alumina Trihydrate From Adhesives and Paints & Coatings Industries

5.2.1.3 Flourishing Pharmaceuticals Industry Across the Globe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Thermal Stability in High Temperature Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Aluminum Hydroxide in Water Treatment Plants in Residential Areas

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Non-Toxic Substitutes Such as Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Hydroxide

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flame Retardant

6.3 Filler

6.4 Antacid

6.5 Others



7 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastics

7.3 Building & Construction

7.4 Paints & Coatings

7.5 Pharmaceuticals

7.6 Glass

7.7 Rubber

7.8 Others



8 Alumina Trihydrate Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Expansions: the Most Popular Growth Strategy

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends



10 Company Profiles



Albemarle Corporation

Nabaltec AG

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

LKAB Minerals AB

SCR - Sibelco NV

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco)

The R.J. Marshall Company

Alteo

Mal - Magyar Alumnium Termel s Kereskedelmi Zrt.

Southern Ionics Incorporated

Jinan Chenxu Chemical Co., Ltd.

KC Corporation

Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd

Dadco Group

Alumina Chemicals & Castables

Spectrum Chemical MFG. Corp

