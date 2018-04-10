Always Best Care Announces New Owner of Norwalk, Connecticut Territory

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that its Norwalk/Stamford franchise has been awarded to Alan Lipset. Always Best Care of Norwalk/Stamford has been serving Fairfield County communities since 2013. The agency is one of five across Connecticut and provides senior care services across Fairfield County to communities such as Stamford, Norwalk and Greenwich.

"Always Best Care has had the honor of serving the families of Fairfield County since 2013, and it's because of our longstanding relationship with these communities that we wanted to ensure we were placing its families and their loved ones in the best, most capable hands. We know we've found that person in Alan, which is why we're proud to welcome him to Always Best Care," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "As a native of Fairfield County, Alan's knowledge of the local communities, coupled with his past experience in leading small businesses will allow him to provide exceptional care to Norwalk and surrounding areas."

Born and raised in Fairfield County, Lipset has built a thriving career spanning more than 20 years managing a small family business, where his responsibilities included employee relations, human resources and overall operations. This experience allowed him to establish a strong network within the community. Lipset developed a deep passion for caregiving and helping others in need after caring for his mother before she lost her battle with cancer, inspiring him to open a senior care agency.

"I pride myself on the level of compassion I bring to each situation in my life, and this new venture does not stray from that," said Lipset. "I was looking to open a business that would allow me to positively impact peoples' lives, and Always Best Care provided me with the tools and resources to do just that. I look forward to continue building Always Best Care's relationship with the communities of Fairfield County and providing care to those that need it the most."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three potential revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of the Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care Senior Services of Norwalk/Stamford, or for a free evaluation, please call 203-883-0470, email alipset@abc-seniors.com or visit alwaysbestcare.com/location/Stamford.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-in-touch.com.

