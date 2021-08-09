Aly Armstrong Launches The Ultimate Wedding Planning Gift

Almost Married gives every bride-to-be all the tools she needs for planning her big day

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Couples across North America are finally reaching the altar after a year of halted ceremonies and replanning. So far in 2021 Google search has seen over 136 million people ask the question "How to plan a wedding?", compared to 2020 where the same search only saw 68 million hits1. In order to help brides-to-be get to their happily ever after, wedding planner Aly Armstrong has launched Almost Married , the ultimate luxury wedding planning box designed to give the sophisticated bride a bespoke experience when planning their wedding.

"Planning a wedding is one of the most memorable moments in a woman's life but it can also be a daunting one, which is why I want to give women the confidence and power to become their own expert wedding planners." Aly Armstrong explains, "this curated box will make the perfect gift for the newly engaged or even for as a treat from the bride-to-be to herself. Each gift has been curated to support brides in the wedding planning process while adding a touch of luxury and fine delicate details."

Almost Married contains $400 in value for just $229 CAD and features brand new products selected by Aly herself such as; Almost Married x Stil Classics custom wedding planner, keepsake box, velvet ring box, diamond pen and a Rose Quartz roller. The contents of the custom wedding planner will also offer brides expert tips, a 12 month planning calendar, checklists and many other guidance templates for brides to follow. Almost Married also features products from women-owned small businesses including; Melanie Auld Jewelry Earrings, Luna Bronze Body Exfoliant, Dew Edit Ivory Satin Headband, Reward Fitness Studio Virtual Fitness Membership, along with custom promotional codes to Minted, Londre Bodywear, Blush Wedding Photography, Smash + Tess and Emme Hair.

Almost Married

Aly Armstrong has been trailblazing the Wedding & Special Events world since her inception into the industry in 2012. Having built her own empire as the go-to planner and stylist for brides throughout North America, Aly now looks to expand her offering beyond a service and into a high-end, consumer product: the Almost Married Box.

_____________________________ 1 Data based on Google Search Terms "How to Plan a Wedding" between 1 January 2021 - 1 August 2021 compared to 1 January 2020 - 1 August 2020

