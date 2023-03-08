Alzheimer's Association Names Melonie Carnegie Gala Chair

- Carnegie Advocates for Alzheimer's Awareness & Access to Care in Black Community -

DALLAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melonie Carnegie, CEO of Rebelution, has accepted the invitation as Chair of the fourth annual Gala, An Event to Remember, hosted by the Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. The gala will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Arts District Mansion.

Carnegie is a passionate advocate for increasing awareness, diagnosis, and treatment of Alzheimer's among Black Americans. According to the Alzheimer Association's research, Black Americans are nearly twice as likely to have Alzheimer's or another dementia compared to White Americans over 70 years old.

"Alzheimer's is a heartbreaking disease. I know this first hand because my mother has suffered with this disease," shared Carnegie. "We need to keep working – here in Dallas and across the country – to raise awareness. We must connect to our Black communities to create transformational understanding, ensure access to care for all, and fight to end this disease that disproportionately impacts Black Americans."

Key stats on the impact of Alzheimer's on Black Americans:

Among Black Americans aged 70 and older, 21.3% live with Alzheimer's.

Only 20% of Black Americans say they have no barriers to excellent health care and support for Alzheimer's or other dementias.

Only 35% of African Americans say they are concerned about Alzheimer's or dementia.

"I'm honored to be the chair of this year's gala and collaborate with the organization's dedicated team. On behalf of my family, as a Black woman, I am all in and invite others to join me in this important work," continued Carnegie.

The April 29th gala is slated to be an exciting Moroccan-themed celebration full of food, entertainment, and dancing. The black-tie affair will also feature a carefully curated live and silent auction. The event benefits the Alzheimer's Association in its mission to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

A vision-driven executive leader with over 25 years' experience, Carnegie is passionate about industrial B2B products and leading teams to achieve excellence in her role as CEO of Rebelution. She's also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and serves as a North Texas Advisory Board member for Children At Risk.

"Melonie brings her heart and her energy to our Gala, An Event to Remember," says Jennifer Bowring, VP of Development with the Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter of Alzheimer's. "We're thrilled to have her unique experience, perspective, and drive. We look forward to an amazing live event this year!"

To sponsor, donate, register, or learn more, please contact Jennifer Bowring, VP of Development with the Alzheimer's Association, at 214-540-2404 or [email protected].

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rebelution