Alzheimer's Disease - Global Clinical Trials Review; H2, 2019

This clinical trial report provides an overview of Alzheimer's Disease clinical trials scenario.



The report provides top line data, including an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. The report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).



The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

The report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

The report provides latest news for the past three months

Key Topics Covered



Report Guidance Clinical Trials Report Coverage Clinical Trials by Region Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Alzheimer's Disease to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Alzheimer's Disease to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by Phase In Progress Trials by Phase Clinical Trials by Trial Status Clinical Trials by End Point Status Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type Prominent Sponsors Top Companies Participating in Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Clinical Trials Prominent Drugs Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Latest Clinical Trials News on Alzheimer's Disease

Nov 26, 2019 : New study by TauRx shows a minimum dose of Hydromethylthionine could slow cognitive decline and brain atrophy in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's Disease

: New study by TauRx shows a minimum dose of Hydromethylthionine could slow cognitive decline and brain atrophy in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's Disease Nov 20, 2019 : Athira Pharma to present phase 1 data for NDX-1017 in oral presentation at 2019 clinical trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

: Athira Pharma to present phase 1 data for NDX-1017 in oral presentation at 2019 clinical trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference Nov 20, 2019 : Cognition Therapeutics to give webcast presentation at Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2019

: Cognition Therapeutics to give webcast presentation at Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Nov 20, 2019 : New research demonstrates second direct link between inflammasome activation and Alzheimer's Disease

: New research demonstrates second direct link between inflammasome activation and Alzheimer's Disease Nov 20, 2019 : Tonix Pharmaceuticals completes pre-IND meeting with FDA for TNX-102 SL as a clinical candidate for alcohol use disorder

: Tonix Pharmaceuticals completes pre-IND meeting with FDA for TNX-102 SL as a clinical candidate for alcohol use disorder Nov 19, 2019 : Oligomerix and Feinstein Institutes publish In Vivo Alzheimer's Disease treatment data

: Oligomerix and Feinstein Institutes publish In Vivo Alzheimer's Disease treatment data Nov 18, 2019 : Karuna Therapeutics announces KarXT met primary endpoint in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Acute Psychosis in Patients with Schizophrenia

Companies Mentioned



Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Allergan PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

The Lundbeck Foundation

