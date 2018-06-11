AM General Debuts New Light Tactical Vehicle at Eurosatory 2018

"What excites me about the NXT 360 is our ability to intently listen to the customer and utilize our engineering expertise to develop and deliver a solution that builds on the core strengths of the successful HMMWV platform. The NXT 360 provides added protection, payload capacity, and superior handling performance to perform in any rugged or urban environment," said Andy Hove, AM General President and CEO. "Eurosatory is a great venue that will allow our global customers to get a first look at this versatile truck that can enhance their light tactical wheeled fleet in a timely and cost-efficient manner."

Much like many of the unique product variants that are offered by AM General, the NXT 360 can be delivered as a complete new vehicle that can be incorporated into new missions, or as an upgrade kit that can be integrated into existing vehicle fleets to gain the same advanced capabilities.

The company is also featuring the HMMWV Hawkeye 105MM Weapon System at the show, as it continues to gain momentum and interest for its ability to provide a mobile defense platform with the same rugged capability and outstanding performance that HMMWVs are known for. AM General representatives are available to discuss not only the innovative vehicles on display, but also the wide variety of mobility solutions the company can offer, as well as provide in-depth information on engineering and logistics services, award-winning global supply chain management, field service support, as well as parts and equipment warranty support.

AM General Exhibit Details

NXT 360

The NXT 360 represents the next generation of the HMMWV platform, and the future of Light Tactical Vehicles. This evolutionary new vehicle was developed based on customer feedback for more power, higher GVW, better ride and handling and better overall protection. Key features include:

Greater Survivability – Kinetic energy threat protection (360-degree B7), Blast threat protection (front wheel Stanag 2A, rear wheel and center undercarriage front wheel, Stanag +1), Blast seats and mats, Transparent armor (B7-ballistic protection level)





– Kinetic energy threat protection (360-degree B7), Blast threat protection (front wheel Stanag 2A, rear wheel and center undercarriage front wheel, Stanag +1), Blast seats and mats, Transparent armor (B7-ballistic protection level) Improved Off Road Mobility – Quick transition time between soft and paved roads (Enhanced CTIS with dual air compressors), Higher ground clearance and wheel travel, Larger tires for increased traction and reduced ground pressure, Significant ride improvement, Increased approach and departure angles





– Quick transition time between soft and paved roads (Enhanced CTIS with dual air compressors), Higher ground clearance and wheel travel, Larger tires for increased traction and reduced ground pressure, Significant ride improvement, Increased approach and departure angles Higher Payload Capacity – Suspension upgrade facilitates 15,500 lbs (7,100 kg) GVW





– Suspension upgrade facilitates 15,500 lbs (7,100 kg) GVW Enhanced Stopping Capability - Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction control and an autonomous break control interface





- Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction control and an autonomous break control interface Increased Power





P400 Electronically controlled 6.5L V8 turbocharged Engine: 250 HP (186 kW), 460 ft/lbs (624 N•m) @1700 rpms







6L85e 6-speed automatic transmission

Enhanced Tactical Indirect (ETI) – HMMWV Hawkeye 105mm Weapon System

The Hawkeye 105mm Howitzer Kit adds another level of lethality and capability to the highly sought-after HMMWV Light Tactical Vehicle. This system delivers increased readiness with reduced manpower and features a compact logistic footprint to meet unique requirements of customers worldwide. Key features include:

Integration of unmatched Hybrid Soft Recoil technology

Application of the standard M20 105mm Cannon for high reliability and accuracy

Fires 360 degrees (6400 mils) without stops; no other platform delivers this

Shoots 8 rounds/minute for 3 minutes, with sustained fire of 3 rounds/minute

Delivery of lightest weight, most highly maneuverable, self-propelled howitzer in the world today

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained nearly 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. Through its heritage companies, AM General has over 100 years of experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

Media Contact: Deborah Reyes

Global Marketing and Communications Director / AM General

Phone: 248-309-5897

E-mail: deborah.reyes@amgeneral.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/am-general-debuts-new-light-tactical-vehicle-at-eurosatory-2018-300664118.html

SOURCE AM General

Related Links

HTTP://www.amgeneral.com

