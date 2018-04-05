AMAG Technology Releases RISK360® Incident and Case Management and Expands Product Line

RISK360 is a highly configurable, workflow based solution that empowers security teams to capture information, perform assessments and identify risks, giving companies a clear picture of what is happening on their premises. Organizations can track the time and expenses spent on incidents, monitor resource allocation and use that data to streamline processes and save money. Robust reporting with customized dashboards help companies work smarter and meet compliance requirements.

"RISK360 saves valuable time and resources by automating incident and case management reporting," said AMAG Technology President, Kurt Takahashi. "By understanding how events unfold, organizations can automate workflows and capture the right information to report, track and resolve every case."

Available as a Software as a Service or as an on-premise solution, RISK360 operates on all modern browsers and mobile operating systems including IOS, Windows and Android.

RISK360 integrates seamlessly with Symmetry Access Control software. Events in RISK360 are communicated to Symmetry Access Control, and alarms in Symmetry generate events in RISK360. The integration creates Be On the Lookout (BOLO) flyers and automatically terminates a user's access in Symmetry, providing a safer environment.

RISK360 also helps manage security personnel with guard tours, daily activity reports and passdown logs. Users can leverage computer aided dispatch to identify the closest available responders, saving time and improving efficiencies. Organizations can also capture site specific information using geospatial analysis, perform assessments and notify teams of risk.

For more information, please visit www.amag.com, call 310-518-2380 or email an AMAG Business Development Manager.

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology's Symmetry™ Security Management Solutions are deployed across a wide variety of market segments from commercial to government, education, healthcare, banking, transportation, utilities, plus many more. Headquartered in Torrance, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, AMAG provides customers with industry leading unified security solutions. AMAG Technology is part of G4S plc, the world's leading global integrated security company which has operations on six continents and 585,000 employees. As the industry leader, AMAG focuses on delivering the latest technology to meet market needs.

