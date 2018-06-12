Amazing Care Network and Mutual of Omaha/Jahnke Consulting Partner on Long Term Care Insurance

Jahnke Consulting, led by Linda Jahnke, has been committed to helping clients and their families navigate end of life care and finances for over thirty years. Amazing Care Network is a membership community that fosters both emotional and financial wellness for those aging and approaching the end of life.

To learn more about how you can become a member of Amazing Care Network, and access this special pricing, please click here http://www.amazingcarenetwork.com/enrollmentoptions/.

About Amazing Care Network

Amazing Care Network (ACN) is an offering for those caring for the aging or the ill. It creates a community network for those caring for loved ones, and fosters financial wellness, to help offset expected and unexpected expenses. ACN facilitates networking and fosters the spread of knowledge about the aging process and the healthcare industry. ACN is part of Sterling Administration, a healthcare administrator based in Oakland, California. To learn more visit www.amazingcarenetwork.com.

About Jahnke Consulting

Jahnke Consulting designs long term care product solutions to help families select and direct extended care services. Seventy percent of Jahnke Consulting's business consists of patient advocacy for long term care claims. Most often the need for care will be at home, but our clients can choose to live in assisted living or continuing care communities. The value of planning ensures individuals will have the financial means to maintain their independence while continuing to be a vital part in their family and community. Jahnke Consulting is based in San Diego, California. To learn more visit http://jcltca.com/.

CONTACT: Ann Basco, Director of Marketing, 1-800-617-4729 X255

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazing-care-network-and-mutual-of-omahajahnke-consulting-partner-on-long-term-care-insurance-300664345.html

SOURCE Amazing Care Network

Related Links

http://www.amazingcarenetwork.com

