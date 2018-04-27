Head of Corporate Trading, Jonathan Richards at Saga Nagoya Securities said Amazon was positioned ‎for long-term success, citing "a wave of potential new product launches and product line ‎extensions which have traditionally been a successful strategy for the company in recent years."‎

E-commerce revenues increased 18 percent to $26.9 billion, both domestically as well as internationally. Amazon Web Services (AWS) contributed meaningfully to the revenue ‎growth, having generated $5.4 billion in the three months to March 2018, ‎up 49 percent relative to the same quarter a year ago. ‎

Analysts at Saga Nagoya Securities added in a note to clients: ‎‎"Despite price cuts, Amazon delivered a strong set of results on all fronts, but a staggering array of investments could weigh on profits in the second half of 2018."‎

‎The fast-growing division's revenue has soared in recent years as ‎more businesses are moving their computing ‎operations to the cloud. This trend helped offset declines in operating profit at certain segments in the last few months.

The cloud-computing service, which is now a multi-billion-dollar ‎business, accounts for a majority of Amazon's operating profit.

Amazon's management mentioned that it will hike the price of its annual ‎Prime membership to $119 from $99. The company lowered subscription ‎fess last year in order to cannibalize more expensive competition. ‎

Amazon's stock price surged from $1208 at the beginning of the year to ‎around $1599 by March 2018. Since then it has fluctuated between ‎‎$1,400 and $1,500.‎

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazon-revenues-jump-43-in-q1-says-saga-nagoya-securities-300638129.html

SOURCE Saga Nagoya Securities