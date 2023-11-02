Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care Offers Health Insurance Statewide in New Mexico in 2024

Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care offers New Mexico residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the State Based Exchange (beWellnm), announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents statewide in New Mexico for 2024. BeWellnm's open enrollment for New Mexico runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

"Health insurance is a vital resource for people in New Mexico that enables them to take charge of their health. Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care is proud to work with beWellnm and provide health plans to fit different budgets and needs throughout the State of New Mexico," said Jean Wilms, plan president and CEO of Western Sky Community Care.

Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care offers its members access to quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.





Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care is offered in all counties in New Mexico. New Mexico residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.WesternSkyCommunityCare.com or https://www.bewellnm.com/

About Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care

Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care is underwritten by Western Sky Community Care, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the New Mexico Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information visit https://ambetter.westernskycommunitycare.com/. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

