Ambow Education Expands Partnership with Amazon in Artificial Intelligence Training for Teachers

BEIJING, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), China's leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Amazon with the launch of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") training for teachers.

The deepened partnership is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to collaborate with prestigious enterprises to carry out AI education and training for teachers. Since 2018, Ambow has collaborated with Amazon Web Services ("AWS") for in-depth training courses. Combining their respective strengths and advantages in educational expertise and industry practices, Ambow and AWS recently launched live streaming courses on AI education and training for teachers to help teachers improve their educational skills. In the AI landscape, the collaborated courses will further facilitate related talent cultivation, curricula design and a shared platform for innovative educational resources. The cooperation will also help the Company to enrich its emerging engineering courses to address growing job placement needs.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Further cooperation with Amazon is a great testament to our strong capabilities in providing high-quality professional education and training. Leveraging our industry-leading AI Panorama Digital Teaching System, we will regularly launch AI training courses and host various events for new skills, shared experience and project research. In collaboration with influential enterprises, we are committed to delivering effective education services that will closely integrate talent training and industry development in the AI space."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

