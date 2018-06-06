America Breaks Ground at 14,115' on New Pikes Peak Summit Complex

The project includes a new U.S. Army High-Altitude Research Laboratory and a new Summit Visitor Center. The existing Summit House, constructed in 1963, remains fully operational to the more than 600,000 million visitors a year throughout the construction process.

"As a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs, and as its proud mayor, I can't express enough how excited I am about this project," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. "I am particularly proud of the collaboration between the major stakeholders to get this project underway. I am confident the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex will provide a worthy crown for the popular destination, inspiring visitors from all corners of the world and of all ages and abilities for generations to come."

The project is a collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, State Historic Preservation Office, tribal representatives and the summit's five major permit holders: City of Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak – America's Mountain, The Broadmoor's Pikes Peak Cog Railway, U.S. Army High-Altitude Research Laboratory and Colorado Springs Utilities. The final step before breaking ground – environmental assessment issued by the U.S. Forest Service – was finished May 3 when the project received a "Finding of No Significant Impact."

The new Summit Visitor Center, being constructed by contractor GE Johnson, will offer sweeping views and feature digitally interactive displays focused on the history, significance and geology of Pikes Peak. Interpretive outdoor exhibits will also be built along the accessible, elevated pathway, designed to help protect the summit's fragile tundra. Other upgrades include an improved kitchen, dining facilities, retail space and expanded restroom facilities.

RTA Architects of Colorado Springs and GWWO Architects of Baltimore, a nationally-recognized expert in designing national park visitor centers, partnered on the design, which will achieve LEED Silver certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, and meet the latest ADA standards. Additional design input was submitted by hundreds of Colorado Springs residents from 2015-2017. The design also strives to achieve "The Living Building Challenge" (LBC), a two-year certification process, as a highly sustainable, zero-energy building. Sustainable design aspects include: energy, materials, resilience, site ecology, site water, and water and wastewater. Currently, no other federal buildings are LBC certified.

The estimated $50 million project is funded in part by reserves from Pikes Peak – America's Mountain, an enterprise of the city that generates revenue through toll fees and concession sales; revenue bonds taken by Pikes Peak; and public and private donations.

Video coverage of the symbolic, controlled blast: https://vimeo.com/273381654/99b0da9cfa.

#PikesPeakSummit

@PikesPeakSummit

Electronic press materials: https://coloradosprings.gov/pikes-peak-americas-mountain/page/summit-house-press-kit?mlid=41981

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/america-breaks-ground-at-14-115-on-new-pikes-peak-summit-complex-300660852.html

SOURCE City of Colorado Springs