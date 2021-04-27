America First Political Committee Announces Wyoming Congressional Candidate Forum

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Political Committee today announced that the Wyoming Congressional Candidate Forum will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming.

America First is dedicated to promoting conservative political candidates across the U.S.A. Conservatism in the United States is a broad combination of political beliefs that is characterized by respect for American traditions, gun rights, pro-business, individualism, less big government, and advocacy of American exceptionalism internationally.

Wyoming Congressional Forum America First

Wyoming incumbent Representative Liz Cheney and all of the declared Congressional Candidates have been invited to make a presentation on their platform and vision for the State of Wyoming and the broader economic policies to 'Keep America First'.

Seating will be limited, and those interested in attending should immediately reserve at the following website link:

http://wyomingcongressionalforum.eventbrite.com?s=132008093

About America First:

Our mission is to promote conservative political candidates and policy that puts America First. We are dedicated to advancing policies that improve the quality of life for all Americans. As Citizens, we have to take charge of our future through direct action.

America First Contact:

Contact: KW Miller

Phone: (202) 495-1505

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.americafirstpc.org

