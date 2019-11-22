"America Reads The Mueller Report" Airing On Local TV

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "America Reads The Mueller Report" a half-hour televised celebrity reading of direct excerpts from The Mueller Report, is airing on local TV stations in as many states as possible to educate and inform Americans about what Special Counsel Robert Mueller actually found.

Montel Williams, who hosted one of the longest-running daytime talk shows in the history of television, is joined by Morgan Fairchild, Jon Cryer, Willie Garson and Tom Arnold, along with a handful of "regular" non-celeb Americans to read key excerpts from The Mueller Report, interspersed with clips from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony. Political commentator and writer Cheri Jacobus is the Executive Producer of "America Reads The Mueller Report" and launched the 501(c)(4) non-profit in July.

Most Americans don't have the time to read the report for themselves. They may have heard Attorney General William Bar's controversial interpretation, or get their news solely from one television cable network that may not be providing all of the relevant information. Yet, the results of Mueller's investigation have incredibly important ramifications for our country and the office of the president.

Executive Producer Cheri Jacobus said, "We understand that not everyone is on social media, and not everyone has access to, or is inclined to view online content -- but we know how much of America values and watches their local television programming. We hope they will view our straightforward, nonpolitical, educational program and learn for perhaps the first time what Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team found and reported with regard to foreign interference in our United States elections."

To date, "America Reads The Mueller Report" has aired or finalized time slots on approximately 25 local television stations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio. "We hope to raise enough money to air on hundreds of stations in all 50 states," said Jacobus.

