American Diabetes Association® Announces Recipients of 2018 Professional Interest Group Awards

"The recipients of this year's Professional Interest Group Awards, like the innovators who came before them, have significantly advanced our understanding of diabetes and have given us the tools to improve the lives of millions of people living with and affected by diabetes," said William T. Cefalu, MD, Chief Scientific, Medical and Mission Officer of the ADA. "We congratulate each one of them and thank them for their exemplary work."

The following leaders will receive their awards at the ADA's 78th Scientific Sessions, to be held June 22-26, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The award-winners will present award lectures, as noted.

Richard R. Rubin Award

Tim Wysocki, PhD, ABPP

Co-Director of the Center for Health Care Delivery Science and Principal Research Scientist at Nemours Children's Health System, Jacksonville, Florida

Richard R. Rubin Award Lecture: Diabetes and Behavior in the 21st Century: Things That Make You Go "Hmmm," Saturday, June 23

Roger Pecoraro Award

Edgar J. Peters, MD, PhD

Director of the Infectious Diseases Fellowship Program and Head of the Outpatient Department of Internal Medicine at the VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Roger Pecoraro Award Lecture: The Ghosts of Diabetic Foot Infection: Past, Present, and Yet to Come, Saturday, June 23

Norbert Freinkel Award

Linda (Lynn) A. Barbour, MD, MSPH, FACP

Professor of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes and Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Medical Director of the Obstetrics Diabetes and High-Risk Clinics at University Hospital, Aurora, Colorado

Norbert Freinkel Award Lecture: Metabolic Culprits in Obese Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes: Big Babies, Big Twists, Big Picture, Saturday, June 23

Edwin Bierman Award

Alessandro Doria, MD, PhD, MPH

Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Senior Investigator in the Section on Genetics and Epidemiology and Co-Director of the Molecular Phenotyping and Genotyping Core, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts

Edwin Bierman Award Lecture: Leveraging Genetics to Improve Cardiovascular Health in Diabetes, Monday, June 25

The American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions, to be held June 22-26, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, is the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention and care. During the five-day meeting, more than 16,000 health care professionals from around the world will have exclusive access to more than 3,000 original diabetes research presentations, participate in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts, and can earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) or Continuing Education (CE) credits for educational sessions. The program is grouped into eight theme areas: Acute and Chronic Complications; Behavioral Medicine, Clinical Nutrition, Education and Exercise; Clinical Diabetes/Therapeutics; Epidemiology/Genetics; Immunology/Transplantation; Insulin Action/Molecular Metabolism; Integrated Physiology/Obesity; and Islet Biology/Insulin Secretion. Felicia Hill-Briggs, PhD, ABPP, President of Health Care and Education, will deliver her address, "The American Diabetes Association in the Era of Health Care Transformation," on Saturday, June 23, and Jane E.B. Reusch, MD, President of Medicine and Science, will present her address, "24/7/365 – Lifetime with Diabetes," on Sunday, June 24. In total, the 2018 Scientific Sessions includes 375 oral presentations; 2,117 poster presentations, including 47 moderated poster discussions; and 297 published-only abstracts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #2018ADA.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

