American Financial Benefits Center on Finding Your Balance

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you think of when you hear "balance"? For student loan borrowers, the term can conjure up scary images of their total student loans owed. But balance, of course, can also mean stability. Balance requires several mechanisms working together to achieve and, usually, needs some core strength to uphold. So how can student loan borrowers make "balance" less troublesome and more strengthening? American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps borrowers with applications and recertifications for federal repayment plans, encourages borrowers to find balance when it comes to their student loans.

"Finding balance in your personal finances, including your student loans, can be especially difficult when you don't know where to start," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "The key is to have a strong core of priorities so you always know where you stand."

Priorities can come in the form of a budget, savings goals, debt payoff goals or other financial objectives or milestones. Student loan borrowers of all kinds who may want to maximize their savings returns may want to consult a finance professional about high-yield savings accounts, retirement accounts, investment strategy and more.

Federal student loan borrowers also have decisions about how to prioritize their debt. Some may want a fast repayment period for their student loans. Others may need a much slower repayment, such as people who utilize income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). IDRs base monthly payments on income and family size. This often means a more affordable payment for borrowers, though a slower repayment period. Borrowers might maximize slow repayment of student loans to achieve other goals, like quickly repaying other kinds of debt.

Clients of AFBC who have questions about student loan repayment can call the company to ensure that they are on track with their goals. AFBC boasts a robust customer service department which can quickly respond to clients.

"We have helped thousands of borrowers find and successfully apply and enroll in a repayment plan that works better for their situation," said Molina. "And we hope to continue to be a resource for finding balance when it comes to student loans and financial goals in general."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

